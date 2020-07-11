Coronavirus in NC: Number of cases passes 83,000; NCDHHS reports highest one day increase of positive tests; Here’s a county-by-county breakdown

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina is at least 83,793 as of 12 p.m. Saturday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

In North Carolina, a total of 1,499 people have died. About 1,093 people are currently hospitalized, an increase from 1,046 reported on Friday.

NCDHHS reports 2,462 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours, a single-day record.

There have been 1,176,058 coronavirus tests completed to date, with 22,001 done since Friday.

Of the 83,793 reported positive cases, 46 percent have been people ages 25 to 49-years-old. Of the 1,499 people that have died from COVID-19, 59 percent have been people 75 years old, or older. Twenty percent of related deaths have been people 65 to 74 years old.

As of Monday, July 6, there have been 55,318 people in North Carolina who have recovered (note: this number is updated every Monday afternoon).

Gov. Roy Cooper is set to make an announcement next week concerning the next steps for schools and the state amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We face some critical decisions ahead on how we reopen schools and whether we continue to ease restrictions on certain businesses,” Cooper said.

Cooper was originally supposed to make an announcement concerning reopening schools on July 1.

Along with the reopening of schools, Cooper said he would also announce what is next for the state as Phase 2 of his reopening plan is slated to expire July 17.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Mecklenburg County – 14,607 positive cases and 159 related deaths

Gaston County – 1,742 positive cases and 15 related deaths

Union County – 1,778 positive cases and 25 related deaths

Anson County – 189 positive cases and 1 related death

Stanly County – 553 positive cases and 5 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 1,580 positive cases and 33 related deaths

Rowan County – 1,494 positive cases and 43 related deaths

Iredell County – 1,093 positive cases and 10 related deaths

Cleveland County – 498 positive cases and 8 related deaths

Lincoln County – 390 positive cases and 2 death

Catawba County – 1,142 positive cases and 14 related deaths

Alexander County – 156 positive cases and 1 death

Burke County – 1,186 positive cases and 21 related deaths

Caldwell County – 601 positive cases and 6 related deaths

Wilkes County – 617 positive cases and 6 related deaths

Avery County – 26 positive cases and 0 deaths

Watauga County – 116 positive cases and 0 deaths

Ashe County – 62 positive cases and 1 related death

For more information, please click here.