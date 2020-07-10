Coronavirus in NC: Number of cases passes 81,000; Hospitalizations continue to reach record highs; Here’s a county-by-county breakdown

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina is at least 81,331 as of 12 p.m. Friday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

In North Carolina, 1,479 people have died since the pandemic began and about 1,046 people are currently hospitalized, a record number, state health officials said.

NCDHHS said 1,982 positive COVID-19 tests have been reported in the past 24 hours – only a slight decrease from 2,039 positive cases reported on Thursday.

So far, there have been 1,150,612 coronavirus tests completed with 22,399 done since Thursday.

As of Monday, July 6, there have been 55,318 people in North Carolina who have recovered (note: this number is updated every Monday afternoon).

Of the 81,331 total positive cases reported, 45 percent have been people 25-49 years old. Of the 1,479 total deaths reported, 59 percent have been people 75 years old, or older. Twenty percent of reported deaths have been people 65 to 74 years old.

Gov. Roy Cooper is set to make an announcement next week concerning the next steps for schools and the state amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We face some critical decisions ahead on how we reopen schools and whether we continue to ease restrictions on certain businesses,” Cooper said.

Cooper was originally supposed to make an announcement concerning reopening schools on July 1.

Along with the reopening of schools, Cooper said he would also announce what is next for the state as Phase 2 of his reopening plan is slated to expire July 17. Further details on those announcements were not revealed.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Mecklenburg County – 14,157 positive cases and 158 related deaths

Gaston County – 1,640 positive cases and 15 related deaths

Union County – 1,712 positive cases and 25 related deaths

Anson County – 182 positive cases and 1 related death

Stanly County – 539 positive cases and 5 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 1,521 positive cases and 33 related deaths

Rowan County – 1,449 positive cases and 43 related deaths

Iredell County – 1,031 positive cases and 10 related deaths

Cleveland County – 463 positive cases and 8 related deaths

Lincoln County – 360 positive cases and 2 death

Catawba County – 1,105 positive cases and 13 related deaths

Alexander County – 149 positive cases and 1 death

Burke County – 1,161 positive cases and 20 related deaths

Caldwell County – 580 positive cases and 5 related deaths

Wilkes County – 608 positive cases and 6 related deaths

Avery County – 23 positive cases and 0 deaths

Watauga County – 116 positive cases and 0 deaths

Ashe County – 63 positive cases and 1 related death

