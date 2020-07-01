Coronavirus in NC: Number of cases passes 66,000; Mecklenburg County tops 11,500 cases; Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina is at least 66,513 as of 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
Within a single day, North Carolina reported 1,843 laboratory-confirmed cases, a record number.
In North Carolina, a total of 1,373 people have died. About 901 people are currently hospitalized, which is a slight decrease from 908 on Tuesday.
There have been 942,238 coronavirus tests completed across the state with 17,660 done within the past 24 hours, according to NCDHHS.
As of Monday, June 29, there have been 45,538 people in North Carolina who have recovered (note: this number is updated every Monday afternoon).
County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:
- Mecklenburg County – 11,534 positive cases and 147 related deaths
- Gaston County – 1,139 positive cases and 11 related deaths
- Union County – 1,261 positive cases and 24 related deaths
- Anson County – 132 positive cases and 1 related death
- Stanly County – 394 positive cases and 5 related deaths
- Cabarrus County – 1,141 positive cases and 33 related deaths
- Rowan County – 1,227 positive cases and 41 related deaths
- Iredell County – 785 positive cases and 7 related deaths
- Cleveland County – 315 positive cases and 4 related deaths
- Lincoln County – 258 positive cases and 1 death
- Catawba County – 811 positive cases and 12 related deaths
- Alexander County – 93 positive cases and 1 death
- Burke County – 1,042 positive cases and 20 related deaths
- Caldwell County – 434 positive cases and 4 related deaths
- Wilkes County – 578 positive cases and 6 related deaths
- Avery County – 12 positive cases and 0 deaths
- Watauga County – 70 positive cases and 0 deaths
- Ashe County – 54 positive cases and 1 related death
For more information, please click here.
Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!