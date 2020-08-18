Coronavirus in NC: Number of cases passes 146,000; Hospitalizations pass 1,000 again after briefly declining

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – About 1,026 people are currently hospitalized with the coronavirus in North Carolina, as of 1 p.m. Tuesday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Within 24 hours, 1,263 people have tested positive for COVID-19 across the state, an increase from 564 reported on Monday.

The state reported that 5,528 hospital beds are currently available and staffed. 13,149 are in use. 6,925 are either unreported or unstaffed.

There have been 1,951,120 coronavirus tests completed with 10,048 done in the past 24 hours.

The cumulative number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina is at least 146,779, and 2,396 people have died.

As of Monday, Aug. 17, there have been 127,749 people in North Carolina who have recovered (note: this number is updated every Monday afternoon).

Close to 50 percent of all the confirmed positive COVID-19 cases reported over the past five months in North Carolina were reported in July.

From the beginning of March to the end of June, NC health officials reported 64,670 total COVID-19 cases. Throughout July, the state saw a rise of 57,478 cases.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Mecklenburg County – 23,318 positive cases and 259 related deaths

Gaston County – 3,636 positive cases and 58 related deaths

Union County – 3,419 positive cases and 46 related deaths

Anson County – 381 positive cases and 3 related death

Stanly County – 1,261 positive cases and 31 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 2,828 positive cases and 50 related deaths

Rowan County – 2,390 positive cases and 51 related deaths

Iredell County – 2,026 positive cases and 17 related deaths

Cleveland County – 1,341 positive cases and 24 related deaths

Lincoln County – 939 positive cases and 10 deaths

Catawba County – 2,288 positive cases and 35 related deaths

Alexander County – 346 positive cases and 2 death

Burke County – 1,720 positive cases and 27 related deaths

Caldwell County – 1,295 positive cases and 14 related deaths

Wilkes County – 920 positive cases and 18 related deaths

Avery County – 110 positive cases and 0 deaths

Watauga County – 348 positive cases and 0 deaths

Ashe County – 175 positive cases and 1 related death

For more information from the NCDHHS, please click here.