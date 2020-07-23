Coronavirus in NC: Hospitalizations reach another record high; Number of cases passes 106,000; Here’s a county-by-county breakdown

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – In North Carolina, about 1,188 people are currently hospitalized with the coronavirus, as of 12 p.m. Thursday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Within 24 hours, 1,892 people have tested positive for COVID-19, a decrease from 2,140 Wednesday.

The state reports that 4,780 hospital beds are currently available and staffed. 14,441 are in use. 6,088 are either unreported or unstaffed.

There have been 1,523,675 coronavirus tests completed since the pandemic began. NCDHHS reports that 9% of those tests have been positive.

The cumulative number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina is at least 106,893, and 1,726 people have died.

As of Monday, July 20, there have been 78,707 people in North Carolina who have recovered (note: this number is updated every Monday afternoon).

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Mecklenburg County – 18,403 positive cases and 181 related deaths

Gaston County – 2,500 positive cases and 22 related deaths

Union County – 2,356 positive cases and 34 related deaths

Anson County – 271 positive cases and 1 related death

Stanly County – 722 positive cases and 6 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 2,050 positive cases and 37 related deaths

Rowan County – 1,790 positive cases and 45 related deaths

Iredell County – 1,431 positive cases and 15 related deaths

Cleveland County – 753 positive cases and 13 related deaths

Lincoln County – 611 positive cases and 2 deaths

Catawba County – 1,624 positive cases and 15 related deaths

Alexander County – 235 positive cases and 2 death

Burke County – 1,379 positive cases and 24 related deaths

Caldwell County – 869 positive cases and 7 related deaths

Wilkes County – 676 positive cases and 7 related deaths

Avery County – 53 positive cases and 0 deaths

Watauga County – 191 positive cases and 0 deaths

Ashe County – 82 positive cases and 1 related death

