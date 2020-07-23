Coronavirus in NC: Hospitalizations reach another record high; Number of cases passes 106,000; Here’s a county-by-county breakdown

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – In North Carolina, about 1,188 people are currently hospitalized with the coronavirus, as of 12 p.m. Thursday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
Within 24 hours, 1,892 people have tested positive for COVID-19, a decrease from 2,140 Wednesday.
The state reports that 4,780 hospital beds are currently available and staffed. 14,441 are in use. 6,088 are either unreported or unstaffed.
There have been 1,523,675 coronavirus tests completed since the pandemic began. NCDHHS reports that 9% of those tests have been positive.
The cumulative number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina is at least 106,893, and 1,726 people have died.
As of Monday, July 20, there have been 78,707 people in North Carolina who have recovered (note: this number is updated every Monday afternoon).
Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!
County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:
- Mecklenburg County – 18,403 positive cases and 181 related deaths
- Gaston County – 2,500 positive cases and 22 related deaths
- Union County – 2,356 positive cases and 34 related deaths
- Anson County – 271 positive cases and 1 related death
- Stanly County – 722 positive cases and 6 related deaths
- Cabarrus County – 2,050 positive cases and 37 related deaths
- Rowan County – 1,790 positive cases and 45 related deaths
- Iredell County – 1,431 positive cases and 15 related deaths
- Cleveland County – 753 positive cases and 13 related deaths
- Lincoln County – 611 positive cases and 2 deaths
- Catawba County – 1,624 positive cases and 15 related deaths
- Alexander County – 235 positive cases and 2 death
- Burke County – 1,379 positive cases and 24 related deaths
- Caldwell County – 869 positive cases and 7 related deaths
- Wilkes County – 676 positive cases and 7 related deaths
- Avery County – 53 positive cases and 0 deaths
- Watauga County – 191 positive cases and 0 deaths
- Ashe County – 82 positive cases and 1 related death
For more information, please click here.