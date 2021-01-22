Coronavirus in NC: Hospitalization numbers continue to drop; Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – In North Carolina, about 3,512 people are currently hospitalized with the coronavirus as of 11:30 a.m. Friday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
On Jan. 9, 2021, North Carolina reported its highest one-day number of COVID-19 cases with 11,581 new cases reported, exceeding the state’s previous highest day, 10,398, set on Jan. 7.
7,436 cases were reported on Friday.
The state hit a new record number of hospitalizations on Thursday, Jan. 14, with 3,990.
The cumulative number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina is at least 705,535, and 8,464 people have died. 634,593 are molecular positive cases, and 70,942 are antigen-positive cases.
NCDHHS says that 10.1% of daily coronavirus tests conducted since the last report have been positive. To calculate daily percent positive NCDHHS only uses molecular test results from laboratories that report both positives and negatives through electronic laboratory reporting in NC COVID.
There have been a total of 8,316,710 coronavirus tests completed.
4,683 hospital beds are currently available and staffed, and 16,386 are in use. Others are either unstaffed or unreported.
As of Monday, Jan. 19, there have been 579,573 people in North Carolina who have recovered (note: this number is updated every Monday afternoon).
“We begin 2021 in our most dangerous position in this pandemic. We have critically high rates of spread in much of our state,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D. “I encourage you to avoid getting together indoors with anyone who doesn’t live with you. If you plan to see other people, keep it outside and very small. Wear a mask the whole time. We must do all that we can to protect one another.”
County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:
- Alexander County – 3,334 positive cases and 54 related deaths
- Anson County – 1,891 positive cases and 40 related deaths
- Avery County – 1,628 positive cases and 16 related deaths
- Burke County – 7,960 positive cases and 99 related deaths
- Cabarrus County – 14,936 positive cases and 182 related deaths
- Caldwell County – 7,469 positive cases and 33 related deaths
- Catawba County – 14,580 positive cases and 218 related deaths
- Cleveland County – 8,852 positive cases and 175 related deaths
- Gaston County – 20,217 positive cases and 295 related deaths
- Iredell County – 12,943 positive cases and 141 related deaths
- Lincoln County – 7,324 positive cases and 43 related deaths
- Mecklenburg County – 80,241 positive cases and 708 related deaths
- Rowan County – 12,074 positive cases and 230 related deaths
- Stanly County – 5,668 positive cases and 92 related deaths
- Union County – 17,022 positive cases and 139 related deaths
- Wilkes County – 5,014 positive cases and 86 related deaths