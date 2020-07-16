Coronavirus in NC: 2,100+ new cases reported as state nears 1,600 deaths

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina is at least 93,426 as of 12 p.m. Thursday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

In North Carolina, 1,588 people have died, an increase from 1,568 reported on Wednesday. About 1,134 people are currently hospitalized, a slight decrease from 1,142 just 24 hours before.

NCDHHS reports 2,160 people have tested positive for COVID-19, an increase from 1,782 reported on Wednesday, July 15.

There have been 1,312,757 coronavirus tests completed, with 25,665 done since Wednesday.

As of Monday, July 13, there have been 67,124 people in North Carolina who have recovered (note: this number is updated every Monday afternoon).

A number of schools across North Carolina including, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and Iredell-Statesville Schools, have announced their plans for fall classes following Gov. Roy Coopers decision for a combination of in-person and remote learning.

“This is a difficult time for families with hard choices on every side. I am committed to working together to ensure our students and educators are as safe as possible and that children have opportunities to learn in the way that is best for them and their families,” Cooper said.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Mecklenburg County – 16,360 positive cases and 164 related deaths

Gaston County – 2,076 positive cases and 17 related deaths

Union County – 2,036 positive cases and 30 related deaths

Anson County – 234 positive cases and 1 related death

Stanly County – 613 positive cases and 5 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 1,795 positive cases and 33 related deaths

Rowan County – 1,609 positive cases and 43 related deaths

Iredell County – 1,234 positive cases and 10 related deaths

Cleveland County – 593 positive cases and 9 related deaths

Lincoln County – 508 positive cases and 2 deaths

Catawba County – 1,358 positive cases and 14 related deaths

Alexander County – 193 positive cases and 1 death

Burke County – 1,279 positive cases and 21 related deaths

Caldwell County – 707 positive cases and 6 related deaths

Wilkes County – 641 positive cases and 7 related deaths

Avery County – 38 positive cases and 0 deaths

Watauga County – 153 positive cases and 0 deaths

Ashe County – 67 positive cases and 1 related death

