Coronavirus in NC: 2,100+ new cases, 20 deaths reported in 24 hours

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – In North Carolina, about 1,182 people are currently hospitalized with the coronavirus, as of 12 p.m. Friday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Within 24 hours, 2,102 people have tested positive for COVID-19, an increase from 1,892 Thursday.

The state reports that 2,500 ventilators are currently available with about 877 in use. About 559 ICU beds are empty with about 1,803 currently in use. NCDHHS said 1,100 ICU beds are unreported or unstaffed.

There have been 1,550,297 coronavirus tests completed since the pandemic began. NCDHHS reports that 9% of those tests have been positive.

Hoke County, NC, is seeing the highest percent positive at 15+%.

The cumulative number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina is at least 108,995, and 1,746 people have died.

As of Monday, July 20, there have been 78,707 people in North Carolina who have recovered (note: this number is updated every Monday afternoon).

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Mecklenburg County – 18,703 positive cases and 183 related deaths

Gaston County – 2,569 positive cases and 22 related deaths

Union County – 2,416 positive cases and 35 related deaths

Anson County – 269 positive cases and 1 related death

Stanly County – 740 positive cases and 6 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 2,094 positive cases and 37 related deaths

Rowan County – 1,821 positive cases and 45 related deaths

Iredell County – 1,460 positive cases and 15 related deaths

Cleveland County – 788 positive cases and 13 related deaths

Lincoln County – 620 positive cases and 2 deaths

Catawba County – 1,660 positive cases and 15 related deaths

Alexander County – 240 positive cases and 2 death

Burke County – 1,402 positive cases and 24 related deaths

Caldwell County – 901 positive cases and 7 related deaths

Wilkes County – 682 positive cases and 7 related deaths

Avery County – 54 positive cases and 0 deaths

Watauga County – 194 positive cases and 0 deaths

Ashe County – 84 positive cases and 1 related death

For more information, please click here.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android