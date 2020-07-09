Coronavirus in NC: 2,030+ positive cases in 24 hours; record hospitalizations reported; Here’s a county-by-county breakdown

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – More than 2,000 positive coronavirus cases and a record number of hospitalizations have been reported in the past 24 hours, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

As of 12 p.m. Thursday, July 9, the state has reported 2,039 new positive cases and 1,034 people are currently in the hospital from the virus; which is a single-day record.

Thursday’s numbers are an increase from 1,435 positive cases reported on Wednesday, July 8 with 994 in the hospital. A total of 79,349 people have tested positive for COVID-19 across North Carolina since the pandemic began.

More than 1,121,811 tests have been completed in the state with 21,286 tests conducted since Wednesday. Forty-five percent of positive tests have been people ranging in age from 25-49.

A total of 1,461 people have died in North Carolina from COVID-19, NCDHHS reports. Fifty-nine percent of reported deaths have been people 75-years-old, or older. Twenty percent have been people between the ages of 65-74 and 15 percent of deaths have been people between the ages of 50-64-years-old.

On Wednesday, a North Carolina judge refused to delay enforcement of his ruling allowing dozens of bowling alleys to reopen in contradiction to Gov. Cooper’s executive order keeping them shut to discourage COVID-19′s spread.

Judge James Gale denied the request from attorneys for the state representing Cooper in a lawsuit filed by an association of bowling lane operators. Later on Wednesday, Department of Justice lawyers asked the state Supreme Court to intervene and halt the implementation of Gale’s preliminary injunction for now.

While Gov. Cooper had allowed restaurants, barbershops, and salons to reopen partially in late May, bars, gyms, and skating rinks have remained closed since March.

Residents are eagerly awaiting the status of reopening public schools in North Carolina as well.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Mecklenburg County – 13,757 positive cases and 158 related deaths

Gaston County – 1,547 positive cases and 15 related deaths

Union County – 1,643 positive cases and 25 related deaths

Anson County – 176 positive cases and 1 related death

Stanly County – 531 positive cases and 5 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 1,454 positive cases and 33 related deaths

Rowan County – 1,426 positive cases and 43 related deaths

Iredell County – 985 positive cases and 10 related deaths

Cleveland County – 448 positive cases and 8 related deaths

Lincoln County – 347 positive cases and 2 death

Catawba County – 1,093 positive cases and 13 related deaths

Alexander County – 140 positive cases and 1 death

Burke County – 1,144 positive cases and 20 related deaths

Caldwell County – 563 positive cases and 4 related deaths

Wilkes County – 602 positive cases and 6 related deaths

Avery County – 21 positive cases and 0 deaths

Watauga County – 108 positive cases and 0 deaths

Ashe County – 61 positive cases and 1 related death

