Coronavirus in NC: 2,000+ new daily cases reported; Hospitalizations rise; Here’s a county-by-county breakdown

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina is at least 70,241 as of 1 p.m. Friday, according to N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Within a single day, North Carolina reported 2,099 laboratory-confirmed cases, an increase from 1,629 positive cases reported Thursday and the highest one-day increase since the pandemic began.

In North Carolina, a total of 1,392 people have died. About 951 people are currently hospitalized, which is an increase from 912 on Thursday, and another single-day record for the state.

There have been 999,293 coronavirus tests completed across the state with 23,036 done within the past 24 hours, according to NCDHHS.

As of Monday, June 29, there have been 45,538 people in North Carolina who have recovered (note: this number is updated every Monday afternoon).

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Mecklenburg County – 12,233 positive cases and 151 related deaths

Gaston County – 1,250 positive cases and 11 related deaths

Union County – 1,382 positive cases and 25 related deaths

Anson County – 142 positive cases and 1 related death

Stanly County – 437 positive cases and 5 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 1,237 positive cases and 33 related deaths

Rowan County – 1,284 positive cases and 41 related deaths

Iredell County – 873 positive cases and 7 related deaths

Cleveland County – 349 positive cases and 4 related deaths

Lincoln County – 283 positive cases and 1 death

Catawba County – 887 positive cases and 12 related deaths

Alexander County – 105 positive cases and 1 death

Burke County – 1,074 positive cases and 20 related deaths

Caldwell County – 469 positive cases and 4 related deaths

Wilkes County – 586 positive cases and 6 related deaths

Avery County – 13 positive cases and 0 deaths

Watauga County – 77 positive cases and 0 deaths

Ashe County – 54 positive cases and 1 related death

