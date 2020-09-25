Coronavirus in Mecklenburg County: At least 28,200 total cases, 350 deaths reported since pandemic began

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – As of Wednesday, there were 28,228 cases of coronavirus with 350 deaths due to COVID-19 reported among Mecklenburg County residents.

Data as of September 23, 2020, are presented in more detail below.

MCPH said these results only reflect laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 among county residents. Many individuals infected by COVID-19 have not been tested because they are asymptomatic, they said.

“As such, these results are very fluid and only represent a fraction of the true burden of COVID-19 in our community,” Mecklenburg County Public Health said.

Daily case counts provided by MCPH may differ from state and federal counts due to delays in reporting to the various entities. MCPH updates case counts after an initial case review and, where possible, a patient interview is conducted, which includes confirming county residency.

Cases reported after 5 p.m. are counted in the following days case count, MCPH said.

Highlights about the 28,065 COVID-19 cases reported in Mecklenburg County as of September 23, 2020 include:

About 3 in 4 reported cases were adults ages 20 to 59 years old.



About 1 in 4 reported cases are Hispanic – most of whom are younger adults. As previously noted, some factors influencing this trend include: Targeted testing occurring in neighborhoods with lower access to care, some of which have larger Hispanic populations; Higher proportions of Hispanics working in essential jobs that make social distancing difficult; Significant household spread among large families; and Pre-existing disparities in other social and economic determinants of health, like poverty.



About 1 in 20 reported cases were hospitalized due to their COVID-19 infection. While everyone is at risk for severe COVID-19 complications, reported cases who were older adults (≥ 60 years) were more likely to be hospitalized compared to younger individuals.



About 8 out of 10 have met CDC criteria to be released from isolation.



During the past week, an average of 72 laboratory-confirmed infections were reported compared to the 14-day average of 75 confirmed infections. These data are based on Mecklenburg resident cases reported to MCPH.



During the past week, an average of 91 individuals with laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 infections were hospitalized at acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County. Overall, this represents a decrease over the last 14 days. These data are based on daily census counts from acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County reporting to MCPH.



During the past week, an average of 5.2 percent of individuals who were tested in Mecklenburg County were positive for COVID-19. This represents a decrease over the last 14 days. These data only include tests conducted in Mecklenburg County by Atrium Health, Novant Health, CVS Health, Walgreens Pharmacy, and Tryon Medical Partners as available.



350 deaths due to COVID-19 occurred among reported cases. Almost all deaths were among older adults (≥ 60 years), 4 deaths occurred in adults ages 20 to 39, and 46 deaths were adults ages 40 to 59. All deaths, except 5, occurred among adults with underlying chronic illnesses. More than half were non-Hispanic Whites. The disparity in COVID-19 deaths among non-Hispanic Whites is related to differences in race/ethnicity of residents of long-term care (LTC) facilities actively experiencing an outbreak. More than half of the deaths were connected to active outbreaks at long-term care facilities. Among deaths not connected to outbreaks at long-term care facilities, nearly 3 in 4 were non-White, with 40 percent being non-Hispanic Black. As previously noted, these disparities are largely driven by higher rates of underlying chronic conditions that increase risk of severe complications due to COVID-19 infection among these communities.



Based on publicly available mobility tracking data, social distancing slightly increased then slightly decreased in Mecklenburg County over the last 14 days. Overall, this represents a fairly stable trend over the last 14 days.

