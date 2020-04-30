Cornelius family says nursing home hasn’t been transparent about seriousness of COVID-19 outbreak

CORNELIUS, N.C. – FOX 46 continues to investigate a coronavirus outbreak at the Autumn Care Nursing home in Cornelius.

The home has the highest number of cases of any long term care facility in Mecklenburg County.

FOX 46’s Matt Grant first told you about a veteran’s family who says they were never told about their loved one’s diagnosis until he was rushed to the hospital.

Now, another family is speaking out saying they too were kept in the dark.

“Please tell everybody the truth please,” Helen Short said.

The request comes after visiting her 92-year-old mother-in-law, Grace, every day. We met at a location overlooking Autumn Care of Cornelius. The nursing home where Grace is recovering from a broken hip.

‘Today the admin told me all I needed to know was my mother tested negative and that I don’t have to worry about the rest of the place,” Short said.

RELATED: KOREAN WAR VETERAN PASSES AWAY FROM COVID-19 AFTER OUTBREAK AT CORNELIUS NURSING HOME

She says she learned the facility has 53 confirmed cases and ten deaths. She got the news not from Autumn Care, but from watching FOX 46. She feels Autumn Care downplayed the outbreak here.

Short says the facility should have told her about the outbreak as soon as they knew about it.

Her mother-in-law has tested negative, but given how easily the virus spreads. She wants to know why on at least three occasions, she saw grace wearing somebody else’s pants.

Short says residents are passing around cordless phones to talk to loved ones.

“I’ve talked to so many people that’s in there that aren’t my mother-in-law.”

After a month of trying to get answers regarding questions about care, Autumn Care finally responded with a statement saying due to patient privacy they can’t comment on specific cases, adding: “The facility has maintained dialogue with and provided updates to the person responsible for each resident’s care. We have worked closely with the department of health and continue to follow all necessary guidelines.”