Cornelius church asks that nearby Confederate monument be moved

CORNELIUS, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Pastors in Cornelius are fighting against a painful reminder of the past, trying to get a Confederate monument moved away from their church.

The Confederate statue sits right next to the church property and the church doesn’t want it there any longer.

The pastors at Mount Zion United Methodist Church say the monument symbolizes racism and white supremacy and it’s time for a change. They’ve asked the owners of the statue to move it.

In a statement to FOX 46, the senior pastors say in part quote, “we call on the Mt. Zion Monument Association to consider the harm their monument causes to our black brothers and sisters. We ask them to listen to all the voices in our community, particularly the black community of Cornelius, as they consider what to do with their monument.”

The statue is not on church grounds and the church does not own it.

Around town, there are mixed feelings about the monument, which has been next to the church property since 1909.

“I always have a feeling in the pit of my stomach going past here because I know what it was meant to do and that is to intimidate and oppress people who look like me,” one neighbor told FOX 46.

“I think it’s something that needs to be left alone because it is history for the state of North Carolina,” said another.

FOX 46 was there when the statue was vandalized almost three years ago.

“Not to say that we condone it, but this is our past, we don’t want it to happen again.”

“I think we have to be sensitive to people’s feelings, but it’s also part of our history and you get dangerous when you erase certain parts of your history because what stops them from erasing everything,”

FOX 46 contacted a number for the owners of the statue. They issued a statement saying in part, “due to this climate the association is exploring all options available to protect and save this significant part of the history of Mecklenburg County and the state of North Carolina. Trustees of the Association receive no pay and volunteer their time and energies to maintain and preserve this rich history of North Carolina.”

The church pastors say they have no authority to move this statue.

FULL STATEMENT FROM MT. ZION MONUMENTAL ASSOCIATION

The Mt. Zion Monumental Association has been charged with the preservation and upkeep of one of the most significant pieces of history in North Mecklenburg. A memorial to fallen solders that died defending their state and country. This memorial is most likely the only one in the state of North Carolina and possibly the Southeast that was funded and dedicated by fellow North Carolina soldiers in the early 1900s. In today’s politically charged climate, many people do not view this memorial as a significant and valuable piece of history. Due to this climate the association is exploring all options available to protect and save this significant part of the history of Mecklenburg County and the state of North Carolina. Trustees of the Association receive no pay and volunteer their time and energies to maintain and preserve this rich history of North Carolina. The Association is not funded by any company, corporation, Church, or organization.