‘Cops’ resumes production after cancellation at Paramount Network

The show was pulled from the air in June in the wake of George Floyd's death

Months after the cancellation of “Cops” at the Paramount Network, the show has reportedly resumed production.

News of the cancellation came in June in the wake of the death of George Floyd and the subsequent protests and renewed interest in law enforcement policy.

“‘Cops’ is not on the Paramount Network and we don’t have any current or future plans for it to return,” a Paramount Network spokesperson previously told Fox News.

The show’s 33rd season premiere was also pulled from the air. Now, the show has resumed production. Production is currently underway in Spokane County, Wash., a region that has played host to the show in the past.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

For more on this story, please click here.

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX46.COM