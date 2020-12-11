Coping with depression, anxiety amid pandemic holiday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- December 2020 might be the toughest month yet for people struggling mentally.

Hanukkah begins Thursday night and Christmas Eve is just two weeks away, but holiday gatherings and social events are already being called off because of the pandemic. People feeling the holiday blues should know, they are not alone.

“With Atrium we’ve seen an increase in people reaching out, I think because of COVID. People are recognizing more signs of depression in themselves and family members,” says Kate Penny, a licensed clinical mental health counselor at Atrium Health.

Studies have shown that around 80-percent of all Americans are dealing with some form of depression or stress since the pandemic began, causing the country’s depression rates to triple.

“People are nervous I think. People are anxious about the pandemic, about the vaccine coming. There’s a lot of questions and upheaval and that on top of some regular holiday stress, can be a bit overwhelming,” Penny says.

Financial stress and a new stay-at-home order could force families to forego holiday gatherings, leaving many feeling more isolated than ever.

“It is important to get out, get that sunshine. We always say in the mental health field that exercise is so important.”

Penny says keep expectations in check. Throw out the high standards set for holidays past and accept that this season will be different.

“Maybe the old traditions of gift giving or visiting people can’t happen. But, maybe new traditions, creating silly videos that we share, Zoom calls with extended family members who maybe you wouldn’t even normally see. Cousins that are second, third cousins. Just kind of getting that reconnection.”

Penny says most of all remember that it’s okay to take a timeout from holiday traditions and change things up this year.

“It doesn’t have to be perfect. There is no perfect holiday, COVID or no COVID. And, knowing that there are different traditions that you and your family can try to do, try out. Maybe things won’t be exactly the same as they were last year, but just try new things.”

