Cooper stops short of in-person learning mandate, leaving decision up to districts

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The North Carolina governor’s call to bring students and teachers back to in-person learning is receiving pushback tonight.

Governor Roy Cooper is strongly urging districts to open their doors while still offering a remote option, but he stopped short of a mandate, leaving the final decision up to districts.

Cooper said lingering districts in all remote learning should start planning for a return to class. For some parents, it’s something they’ve likely been wanting to hear for a while, but Ashley Wiley isn’t sure it’s a good idea.

“They don’t know what’s happening from one week to the next,” Wiley

She says she’s been watching as some of those parents who opted to put their kids back in school have had to go back and forth. Wiley has been full remote.

FOX 46 has heard for months from parents wanting these options. The governor’s announcement opens the door for districts to return.

“The research shows that children can be safely back in school as long as health protocols are followed,” Cooper said.

Cooper’s message on Tuesday does not mandate any changes and it also doesn’t push teachers to the front of the line on vaccines.



The North Carolina Association of Educators says that needs to happen before classes start, something the governor has so far not done.

“I am shocked and disappointed that we continue to say how much we value educators and that schools are essential…but we’re not vaccinating teachers the same as essential workers,” teacher Meredith Newman said.

Newman works for Cabarrus County schools and says the governor’s announcement has her thinking about her future, though she’s getting ready for something else.

“We’ve been so focused on the now and the short-term future of the reopening on the 15th,” she said.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools says the governor’s announcement so far is not affecting their plans for return, but Wiley says the future, for her, looks to be the same.

“We’re already preparing for a/b closure next year because they’ve been showing they’re not competent,” she said.

There are some districts are in either ‘Plan a’ or ‘Plan b’ of their return to school. The urging from the governor likely won’t change any of that. This also does not affect anyone who opted to stay in the full remote academies.