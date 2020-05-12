Cooper says NC not ready to enter phase 2 of reopening as protests continue

Protestors continued to flood the streets Tuesday, demanding the Governor fully reopen North Carolina and let people get back to business.

Despite those organized protests, Governor Roy Cooper says North Carolina is not ready for phase two of reopening.

Governor Cooper says it comes down to the science they need to know how much phase one is working and he says they need more than just a few days of information.

“Stop torturing the people who work the hardest.”

The protests are getting louder outside the Governor’s mansion from ‘Re-Open NC’ as another protest in Raleigh with people wanting to move back to normal.

Governor Roy Cooper been hesitant to move faster on re-opening the state. Polls show a majority of North Carolinians are behind him despite the hurt it is placing on the economy.

There have been calls the last few days to move ahead towards phase two early which, for now, is set to start on May 22. The governor says he won’t budge before then.

“We need to look at our benchmarks and indicators over a 14-day period, and we’ve talked about the fact that the indicators themselves will give the indicators on when we move, looking where we are over a 14-day period to get a true read on what’s happening.”

In addition to the protests, there has also been some criticism from political leaders about the handling of the reopening and the response in general.