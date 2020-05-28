Cooper says NC has not received plans from RNC

Gov. Roy Cooper says despite requests, North Carolina has not received any plans from the RNC about how they would hold the event.

“Health experts have had conversations with the people running the RNC abut how to have it in a safe way,” Cooper said. “We’re asking for plans from them.”

Cooper says the state health officials have not seen any plans at this time, saying it is important for them to review those plans and be able to make recommendations on how to keep the convention safe for everyone.