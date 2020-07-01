Cooper planning to delay announcement on how schools will operate in the fall

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Gov. Roy Cooper was set to make an announcement on Wednesday, July 1 on how statewide K-12 schools will open this coming school year, but that plan has since been delayed, according to the governor’s press office.

Cooper will still address media and North Carolinians in a daily briefing Wednesday but it will not include an update on schools.

GOV. COOPER EXPECTED TO MAKE ANNOUNCEMENT ON WHEN SCHOOLS WILL REOPEN

School districts in the Charlotte region and across the state have been waiting for guidance from Gov. Cooper’s office.

Cooper will speak at 3 p.m. Wednesday to give an update on COVID-19. Officials have not announced when the governor is scheduled to make an update on schools.