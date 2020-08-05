Phase 2 coronavirus restrictions to remain in effect into September

Governor Roy Cooper announced plans on re-opening the state and restrictions during the pandemic on Wednesday from Raleigh.

Phase 2 will remain in place for five more weeks and into September. Using caution with the opening of schools including colleges and grade schools was cited in making the decision to extend the current restrictions.

“We are starting to stabilize but cases still remain high,” state health director Mandy Cohen said.

Phase 2 was set to expire on Friday.

“Stable is good but decreasing is better,” Cooper said. “We don’t want to go backward.”

Cooper announced last month that public schools grades K-12 statewide would have two options on re-opening this fall. Partial in-person learning is Plan B, or complete remote learning, which is Plan C. Plan A was eliminated, which would have allowed in-person instruction for five days per week. Mecklenburg County originally chose Plan B, but then pivoted to Plan C, citing no slowdown in the pandemic.

North Carolina has become a hot spot and has been the center of national attention, and the White House has singled out the state over concerns in rising Covid-19 cases.

Parts of the Republican National Convention will be held in Charlotte later this month and Cohen said her team was provided with “very good” restrictions that they plan on having in place.

Cooper says they will continue to try to crack down on local businesses such as bars and fitness centers who are not abiding by state guidelines.

In June Cooper issued a statewide mask mandate and then extended Phase 2 in July. Cooper’s Phase 3 plan allows more flexibility with restaurants, bars, entertainment, and houses of worship.

