Cooper declares State of Emergency as NC prepares for Hurricane Isaias

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Gov. Roy Cooper declared a State of Emergency on Friday as North Carolina prepares for Hurricane Isaias.

“Although the track and destination of Hurricane Isaias are in flux today as models differ, now is the time for people to prepare. Hurricane preparations will be more complicated given the COVID-19 pandemic, and families and businesses need to keep that in mind as they get ready,” Cooper said.

Based on its current speed and path, the hurricane could reach the North Carolina coast as early as Monday, making its greatest impact Monday night. Already there’s a threat of dangerous rip currents at the coast, and the danger of tropical-storm-force winds is increasing.

“The state Emergency Operations Center – already activated for COVID-19 – has been activated as well for Hurricane Isaias, and state and local response teams are at the ready. And today, I have declared a state of emergency to help our state prepare,” Cooper said.

Please follow any local evacuation orders that may be issued, Cooper said Friday.

“We are urging anyone who has to evacuate to try and stay with family and friends, or even at a hotel if you can afford it, as the first two options,” Cooper said.

The state will coordinate shelters for those who need to evacuate and who can’t find other arrangements. “The reason we are asking people to make shelters their last resort is because of social distancing and precautions that go along with a shelter in a pandemic,” Cooper said.

“Because of our ongoing battle with COVID-19, people needing shelter will be screened for symptoms and given personal protective equipment like masks at the shelter. If someone has symptoms, the state has different sheltering options available where it’s easier to isolate.”

