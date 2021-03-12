Cooler weekend ahead with spotty showers throughout

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Friday was the first 80° day of the year at Charlotte! After this nice week of spring-like temps and dry weather, we’re flipping the switch to an unsettled and cooler pattern starting this weekend.

A cold front is dropping in from the north, bringing more clouds, even some spotty light rain in a few places tonight. This will be the theme all weekend– more clouds than sun, cooler temps, with spotty light showers possible.

The front will stall to our south, then lift north by early next week as a warm front. This will help draw in more moisture, with a better chance of rain coming Monday night into Tuesday.

Expect yet another round of rain, with possible thunderstorms, late Wednesday into Thursday as well. Temperatures will be on a rollercoaster ride next week, with cooler 50s early in the week, to 70s by Thursday.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, few showers possible. Low 54.

Saturday: Mainly cloudy with spotty showers. High 65.

Sunday: Clouds & sun. Chance of spotty rain. 47/64.