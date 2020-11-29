Convicted felon faces additional charges in wreck that injured child, 3 others near I-85

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A convicted felon is facing additional charges after fleeing from CMPD officers and crashing into another vehicle, injuring a 3-year-old child and three others.

Marcus Alonzo Harris, 27, has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, felony flee to elude arrest, driving while license revoked and possession of marijuana.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the series of events that led to the multi-vehicle wreck began Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, when CMPD was alerted about a man wanted for a felonious assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer in Fayetteville.

That man, identified as Harris, was driving a white Toyota Camry, which CMPD officers spotted just before 9:55 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, on the inbound lanes of Brookshire Freeway. Officers tried to pull the vehicle over but said Harris wouldn’t stop.

About one minute into the police chase, CMPD said the Camry caused a crash between two other vehicles, which resulted in serious injuries to several people.

Immediately following the collision, the Camry caught fire, and officers worked to extinguish the fire, arrest the suspect, and provide aid to those injured in the collision, CMPD said.

Three passengers in a Mitsubishi Gallant sustained serious injuries, and the fourth passenger, a young child, sustained life-threatening injuries, CMPD said at the time.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police confirmed that the child was not restrained in the vehicle. Each passenger was rushed to the hospital, police said.

Harris, a convicted felon, was being treated for serious injuries he sustained in the crash. Since being released from the hospital, he’s been formally charged and is currently being held at the Mecklenburg County Jail, CMPD said.

The investigation into this collision is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Detective Buckley at 704-432-2169. The public can also leave information anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

