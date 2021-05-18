Construction on I-77 Catawba Bridge disturbing river-goers below

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Another weekend of construction on I-77 at the Catawba River Bridge in York County means changes for drivers but also, river goers.

The construction on the bridge is still going on. Last week, demolition wrapped up and now contractors are focused on pouring concrete.

The work is ongoing, 24-hours a day, seven days a week so it can be completed as quickly as possible. At the rate crews are moving, it’s scheduled to be done by next Monday, but the construction on the bridge is not only disrupting drivers, it’s also affecting the people who use the river below it.

The Catawba River is a popular spot for kayakers and paddle boarders. Art Cash and his sons take on the river at least once a week.

“They’re water babies basically,” said Art Cash said of his two sons, who kayak on the river with him. “I want them to get into what their dad likes, and enjoy it.”

“I love it because it’s a good sport, I’m a baseball player so it helps me get good exercise in when I do it,” son Jaden said.

“It was kind of peaceful,” said Dylan.

But SCDOT and county officials say they’ll have to wait a little longer to get back on the river. ‘Visit York’ says the closure was for the safety of everyone.

“We decided it would be best to shut down the public access points to the river so that it wasn’t impacting construction. [It] was going to have to pause every time someone went under [the bridge],” the spokesperson said.

Launch points and Catawba River access from Tega Cay to Baxter, Rock Hill and Fort Mill are closed until Monday, May 24.

Kayakers like Cash say they can’t wait for river access to be back open.

“This is much more of a calm water,” Cash said. “Especially with kids you don’t want to put them in harm’s way, where there are a lot of boats.”

Plans that will get river-goers back on the water, and drivers back on the road, sooner rather than later.