Construction officially begins on Catawba River Bridge in York County

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Get ready for early alarm clocks and late dinners. Construction crews have taken over the I-77 bridge over the Catawba River in York County.

Thursday was the last semi-normal commute for thousands of drivers near the North/South Carolina border. The southbound lanes of I-77 over the river will be redirected, and side streets are going to be a mess as the $12.7 million project gets underway.

Commuters along the interstate and roads are already fed up with traffic without this project adding on.

“77 is considered a major highway. The fact that Cherry Road is one of the most busy roads in the Fort Mill, Rock Hill area…just to have construction on the highway and to do work on the road at the same time is going to congest traffic,” one driver told FOX 46. “I have to get up at 6 in the morning to be here at 8.”

The South Carolina Department of Transportation and York County officials say construction could add up to an hour in each direction.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Drivers are encouraged to pay special attention if they live or work near Cherry, Sutton, or Celanese Road, where the ramps are diverted.

Officials are encouraging everyone to be prepared, and leave early, slow down and be tolerant. Construction will continue until May 24.

Detour routes: