Constitution, Green parties lose recognition in NC less than 3 years after gaining it

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Less than 3 years after gaining recognition in the state, the Constitution and Green parties have now lost that recognition, according to the North Carolina State Board of Elections (NCSBOE).

According to a press release from the NCSBOE, “Both parties failed to turn out the required 2 percent of the total vote for their candidate for governor or for presidential electors in the 2020 general election.”

North Carolina voters who register or update their current registration will no longer have the option to affiliate with the Constitution or Green parties.

The NCSBOE will meet on Feb. 23 to discuss when to change those currently affiliated with either party to unaffiliated voters. According to the release, state law requires that the board of elections wait at least 90 days after the general election to make any changes.

“The Constitution Party and the Green Party did not meet the threshold to continue as recognized political parties in North Carolina,” said Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the State Board of Elections in the release. “The parties may be recognized once again if they meet the requirements for a political party as specified in state statute.”

The Constitution Party of North Carolina was first recognized as a political party in the state in June 2018. As of this most recent election, the party had about 4,600 registered members, according to the NCSBOE. The Green Party was recognized in March 2018 and had around 3,600 members statewide as of this past November.

The Libertarian Party requested to continue as a recognized political party because its candidate for president was on the ballot in at least 35 states, which met the 70-percent threshold required by law, the release said.

The NCSBOE “is expected to consider the continued certification of the Libertarian Party at a meeting on Feb. 23,” the NCSBOE said. There are currently about 45,000 voters in the state who are registered Libertarians.

According to the NCSBOE, state law says that a recognized political party is:

Any group of voters which, at the most recent general election, polled for its candidate for governor, or for presidential electors, at least 2 percent of the entire vote cast for governor or presidential electors.

Any group of voters that files with the State Board of Elections petitions for the creation of a new political party signed by 0.25 percent of the total number of voters in the most recent election for governor. Also, the petition must be signed by at least 200 registered voters from three N.C. congressional districts.

Any group of voters that files documentation that the group of voters had a candidate nominated on the general election ballot of at 70 percent of the states in the most recent presidential election.

You can check your voter registration status here.