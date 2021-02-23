Constitution, Green parties get more time to keep NC voters

In this Sept. 8, 2020 photo, voting booths are kept socially distant at the Chesterfield, N.H. polling site. A majority of President Donald Trump’s supporters plan to cast their ballot on Election Day, while about half of Joe Biden’s backers plan to vote by mail. That’s according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research that finds 54% of voters say they will vote before polls open on Nov. 3. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Two small political parties in North Carolina that failed to meet candidate support thresholds in November to remain on future ballots will get more time to retain their registered voters, the State Board of Elections agreed to on Tuesday.

The Constitution Party of North Carolina and North Carolina Green Party, which fielded candidates in 2020, are no longer officially recognized by the state. But the five-member board directed election workers not to redesignate the parties’ registrants — totaling more than 9,000 — as unaffiliated voters until June 12.

If the parties turn in enough signatures — about 13,900 — by that date, the parties will be recognized again for fielding candidates in upcoming municipal elections, and the party registration of the Green and Constitution voters won’t be changed.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

The extension ensures voters won’t be affiliated with expired political parties, which could prevent them from voting in a primary, the board said in a news release.

The board also unanimously agreed Tuesday that the North Carolina Libertarian Party will remain an official party because the party had candidates on ballots in at least 35 states last fall. About 45,000 of the state’s 7 million voters are registered as Libertarians.