Congresswoman Alma Adams condemns the use of tear gas by CMPD

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Congresswoman Alma Adams (NC-12) Wednesday condemned the use of tear gas by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and other police departments across the country.

“The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department, as well as police departments across the country, should immediately and permanently end the use of tear gas. Weapons that are illegal in war should never be used on American soil, especially against our own people,” Adams said.

Last night, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police was involved in a high-profile incident involving the use of tear gas on scores of protesters. Reporter Justin LaFrancois of Queen City Nerve experienced the incident firsthand:

“We’re trapped, there’s tear gas … we’re trapped, they’re shooting pepper balls at us, they’ve thrown out tear gas, flash-bangs, smoke … we’re trapped here, they’re up top shooting at us.”

Earlier in the week, there was controversy over President Trump teargassing peaceful protesters in Washington, D.C. for a photo-op at a church.

Congresswoman Adams responded Monday night via Twitter: “Chemical agents should not be used on Americans, especially for a photo op.”