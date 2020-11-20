‘Congress will need to act’ if DoD continues medical malpractice law delay, Rep. Speier says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Bipartisan lawmakers are threatening that “Congress will need to act” if the Department of Defense doesn’t start processing medical malpractice claims, as required by law, without further delay.

“Servicemembers like Richard Stayskal and families of servicemembers like Jordan Way have already waited far too long or justice,” Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA), who chairs the House Armed Services Military Personnel Subcommittee, told FOX 46. “The Defense Department has had plenty of time to write a quality rule. Unless they get this published and begin processing claims without delay Congress will need to act.”

It has been eleven months since a series of FOX 46 investigations helped change federal law. Now, for the first time, active-duty soldiers have the right to be compensated for botched and negligent military medical care at home that has caused injury or even death.

But almost a year later, soldiers like Fort Bragg Green Beret Richard Stayskal – whose lung cancer was misdiagnosed as pneumonia – are still waiting. Stayskal, who the new law is named after, and his attorney Natalie Khawam both they have been kept in the dark. Khawam says she has helped file at least 120 malpractice claims against the government that are all waiting in limbo.

“Extreme frustration,” said Stayskal, who fought for the new law and says the delay is causing him and his family added stress. “These benefits that could be handed out to soldiers could be helping them at a dire time in our lives.”

Under the new law, which President Trump signed last December as part of the National Defense Authorization Act, the DOD gets $400 million to investigate and pay out claims for medical malpractice. Defense officials promised Congress that the new regulations needed to implement the law would be published “not later than September 30, 2020,” according to briefing slides from a presentation in June.

That still has not happened.

“I am absolutely not happy where we’re at with it,” echoed Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK), who told FOX 46 investigative reporter Matt Grant that he is dealing with this issue on a weekly basis. “But it’s there. We’re gonna get it done. It should have already been done.”

Speier introduced the bipartisan bill last year. In 2019, she told Grant inside her Capitol Hill office that it was a “Christmas miracle” that it passed the House and Senate. On Dec. 20, President Trump signed it into law. She has called this one of the most important pieces of legislation she has ever worked on.

On Oct. 20, Speier wrote to former Defense Secretary Mark Esper seeking answers and a timeline for when the interim rules would be published. She says she never heard back.

“The lack of responsiveness to basic questions about the status of an overdue rule is entirely unacceptable,” Speier wrote, expressing disbelief that she has been met with silence when asked who she should speak to about this issue. “I find this irresponsible, arrogant, and disrespectful.”

Speier gave the DOD a deadline of Oct. 30 – a month after the DoD’s own deadline – to explain the delay. That deadline also came and went.

Rep. Richard Hudson (R-Concord) is also frustrated, calling the delay “unacceptable.” Last week, aides said Hudson was writing a letter to new Acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller urging him to “take immediate action on this issue.”

After reaching out multiple times, the DoD finally responded to our request for comment. Officials would not give a timeline except to say the Pentagon is “currently in the process of developing an interim final rule,” adding it is “well underway.”

The law bypasses the Feres Doctrine, a controversial 1950 Supreme Court ruling which prevents active duty military from suing the government.

“The Department is currently in the process of developing an interim final rule to implement the processing of claims under 10 U.S.C. § 2733a, which allows Service members to file medical malpractice claims under certain circumstances.

The Department is currently receiving claims and these claims will be processed when procedures for reviewing the claims are established. Service members should follow their Military Department’s current procedures for filing a claim:

Army: Claims should be presented to the nearest Office of the Staff Judge Advocate, to the Center Judge Advocate of the Medical Center in question, or with US Army Claims Service, 4411 Llewellyn Avenue, Fort Meade, Maryland 20755, ATTN: Tort Claims Division.

Navy: Information, directions and forms for filing a claim may be found at https://www.jag.navy.mil/. Claims should be mailed to the Office of the Judge Advocate General, Tort Claims Unit, 9620 Maryland Avenue, Suite 205, Norfolk, Virginia 23511-2949.

Air Force: Claims should be presented either at the Office of the Staff Judge Advocate at the nearest Air Force Base, or sent by mail to AFLOA/JACC, 1500 W. Perimeter Road, Suite 1700, Joint Base Andrews, MD 20762. POC: Medical Law Branch, AFLOA/JACC 240-612-4620 or DSN 612-4620.

There is no specific form that Service members need to use when submitting a claim, although they may use Standard Form 95, “Claim for Damage, Injury, or Death.

Development of the interim final rule is well underway and the Department is working diligently to bring it to completion so that claims may be processed under the rule. An interim final rule becomes effective upon publication. In the case of the interim final rule on medical malpractice claims, there will be a final rule following the opportunity for public comment.” – Lisa Lawrence, DOD spokesperson

