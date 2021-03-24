Congress holds hearing on military sexual assault ‘epidemic’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)– Retired Fort Bragg Army Captain Erin Scanlon left the military after she says she was raped by a fellow soldier.

“I have not worked through the betrayal I feel from the military,” said Scanlon. “Which I think is worse than the actual assault itself.”

Scanlon previously told FOX 46 that military prosecutors grilled her on what she was wearing. Her alleged attacker went free. On Tuesday, she drove from North Carolina to Washington, D.C. to hand-deliver a witness statement and attend a Senate Armed Services hearing on sexual assault in the military.

She isn’t alone.

In 2018, around 21,000 service members reported being sexually assaulted. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-New York) called it an “epidemic” and said soldiers are more likely to be raped by a fellow service member than shot by an enemy at war.

“Every general or commander that has come in front of this body for the last 10 years has told us, ‘Ma’am, we’ve got this,’” said Gillibrand. “Well, the truth is, they don’t have it.”

Advocates are fighting to combat sexual abuse, harassment and retaliation in the military. Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) said he wants to see efforts focused on prevention and stressed sexual misconduct is not unique to the military.

“I want to make progress,” said Tillis. “But I want it to be something that’s not the 227th bill that’s gone through Congress on prosecution that doesn’t ultimately address prevention.”

Among those who testified was a former Fort Bragg sexual response coordinator who said victims often wait months to get mental health counseling because the system is overwhelmed.

“How do I encourage others to make the same sacrifice I made when I cannot guarantee their safety?,” said Quinton McNair. “Not from foreign enemies. But from their leaders and fellow service members.”

Attorney Natalie Khawam also testified. She represents Scanlon and the family of Vanessa Guillen, the Fort Hood soldier who was murdered after complaining of sexual harassment. Her death sparked the “military’s #MeToo moment” with the hashtag #IAmVanessaGuillen.

Together, they are pushing for a law that would appoint a special prosecutor to handle sexual misconduct cases. They want cases investigated outside the chain-of-command away from the commanders who often lead the accused.

“Protect these men and women that serve,” said Khawam. “Like they protect us.”

Vanessa Guillens’ sister, Mayra, tells FOX 46 this fight is personal.

“It’s a fight. We didn’t ask for it. But I feel like it’s now our responsibility,” said Mayra. “We don’t want things like what happened to my sister to happen ever again to any other service member.”

The #IAmVanessaGuillen Act is set to be reintroduced in the coming weeks. In addition to appointing an independent prosecutor, it would also give victims of sexual misconduct the right to be compensated when negligence is involved.

SEXUAL ASSAULT BILL WOULD EXPAND MEDICAL MALPRACTICE LAW

The bill, if passed would expand on a law, sparked by a series of FOX 46 investigations, that gives victims of military medical malpractice the right to be compensated by the Department of Defense.

In addition to Scanlon and the Guillen family, Khwam also represents Sgt. 1st Class Richard Stayskal. In 2018, FOX 46 first reported that his now stage 4 lung cancer was misdiagnosed by doctors at Womack Army Medical Center as pneumonia. A law named after Stayskal went into effect almost 15 months ago. It gives the DoD $400 million over the next decade to investigate and pay out malpractice claims, bypassing the Feres Doctrine, which prevents active duty soldiers from suing the government.

However, more than 120 claims are still sitting untouched at the Pentagon. At the Senate hearing, Khawam blasted the DoD’s delay.

“We had the Sgt. 1st Class Richard Stayskal Military Medical Accountability Act passed last year,” said Khawam. “We still don’t have our members of the military with rights to process their claims. It’s stuck in the DoD’s bureaucracy and that can’t happen. We can’t wait for the DoD to do its job.”

The DoD has yet to implement this law. FOX 46 is still asking why and so are lawmakers.

