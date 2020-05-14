Congress debates second round of stimulus checks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Congress is expected to vote Friday on whether or not to approve a second round of direct cash payments – up to $1200 per individual – to struggling Americans. The measure is part of a proposed $3 trillion stimulus package that is dividing lawmakers along party lines.

During Tuesday’s “COVID-19 Response: Congressional Town Hall,” which aired on FOX 46, members of North Carolina’s delegation were asked about the new spending package.

“I think the most important step we can take is to put cash in the hands of our families, they’re struggling,” said Rep. Alma Adams (D-Charlotte). “Otherwise, the economy is just going to come to a screeching halt and it will cost us even more in the long run.”

Adams says “absolutely yes” she will vote for the bill saying direct aid is desperately needed. She believes $1200 doesn’t go far enough.

“We did say, ‘Shut down your business,’” said Adams, “and, we do have a responsibility to help our citizens.”

Representatives Richard Hudson (R-Concord) and Dan Bishop (R-Monroe) call the bill a wish-list of Democratic priorities that won’t survive the Senate.

“I will be voting no on this bill,” said Hudson, who calls it a “terrible bill” and a “show vote.”

“It’s a $3 trillion, 1800-page, job-killing, boondoggle of a bill,” said Hudson, “that was written in Nancy Pelosi’s office with no input from Republicans, no input from the Senate, no input from the president.”

“You can’t make that bill bipartisan by throwing it out 72 hours in advance of a vote,” echoed Bishop.

Bishop said the purpose of the first round of checks was to help Americans get through the shutdown. With states slowly reopening, and Paycheck Protection Program checks still going out to businesses, Bishop says he wants to take a wait-and-see approach.

“Now that we are entering into the reopening there may be a need for additional types of help to the economy,” he said. “But it should be a recovery package, rather than that same sort of sustainment package. And so, there will be different things that are needed. But right now, we need to see how it plays out…we just sort of need to monitor and see how that plays out before we decide what exactly is next. But it needs to be a recovery package.”

The bill, according to a summary by House Committee on Appropriations, would provide:

Nearly $1 trillion to state and local governments to pay first responders, health workers and teachers.

$200 billion to give essential workers “hazard pay.”

$175 billion for housing assistance to help pay rents and mortgages.

$75 billion for testing, tracing and treatment.

Tax credits to encourages employers to keep employees on payroll.

Expands Payroll Protection Program by providing $10 billion for emergency grants to underserved communities, nonprofits, and small businesses.

COBRA subsidies to people who lost their employer-provided health insurance

Extends unemployment benefits ensuring weekly $600 payments through next January

Additional funding for nutrition programs

Resources to the US Postal Service, the 2020 Census and the November election during a pandemic.

A vote is expected Friday.

Read a summary of the bill here.

Read the bill here.