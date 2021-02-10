Concord woman accused of obtaining more than $10K in disability benefits through fraud

CONCORD, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A Concord woman has been charged by the state after she reportedly obtained disability benefits through false pretenses.

The North Carolina Department of Insurance says Ayana Antoinette Armstrong, 32, was charged with insurance fraud and obtaining property by false pretense, both felonies.

Investigators with the NCDOI say Armstrong is accused of forging her doctor’s signature on short-term disability claim forms that were submitted to Lincoln Financial Group to obtain nearly $10,500 in benefits between August and December of 2020.

Armstrong was served a summons on Feb. 8 and she is due in Cabarrus County District Court on March 9.

“It troubles me that some people think insurance fraud is a victimless crime,” NC Insurance Commissioner Causey said. “Nearly 20 cents of every insurance premium dollar goes to cover the cost of insurance fraud. Consumers are the real victims of this kind of criminal behavior.”

Officials say that over the past three years, they have recovered nearly $12 million used in fraudulent activities, which has been returned to consumers and insurance companies.

Anyone with information concerning potential fradulent activity is asked to contact NCDOI at 919-807-6840 or www.ncdoi.gov.