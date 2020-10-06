Concord road reopens hours after car crash, gas leak caused massive fire

CONCORD, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Police say a Concord road was reopened around midnight, hours after a car crash impacted a gas line and caused a fire.

Around 1:30 p.m. on Monday, a car caught on fire after a collision with a tractor-trailer at Davidson Highway at Mistletoe Ridge Place. The area was shut down as crews worked to free the occupants.

No injuries were reported, but officials said the crash affected gas, power, and internet in the area.

The gas line had to be clamped before the fire could be fully extinguished. Hours after the crash, the gas company was still working to secure the line while fire cres tried to keep the flames controlled.

The road remained closed as residual gas burns off. Concord police said gas, power, and internet can not be restored until scene is safe. They did not provide a specific time for the restoration of these services.

