Concord restaurant matches community donations, providing 440 meals to first responders

CONCORD, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Johnny Roger’s BBQ & Burgers has owned up to their mission of serving their community.

For the past two years, the family-owned business has held a fundraiser to raise money for first responders on 9/11. This year they got quite the surprise in numbers.

“We knew there were going to be a big push, or a big buy in,” said owner Sarah Dabbs, sitting next to her husband Barrett Dabbs. “I don’t think we knew it was going to be that many. Right now, we’re going, wow, we’ve got a lot of meals to giveaway.”

The 9/11 fundraiser racked in 220 donations, and the Dabbs matched that, making 440 meals total.

“We’re blessed so many people donated, that we can bless all of those who are on the frontlines every day… and 9/11 has always just been a big focus for the country when you focus on first responders.”

More than 84 meals ahve been given to first responders in the area, which means there’s plenty more to go around.

The Dabbs family says this initiative just takes it a step above their average 50 percent off for first responders, each day.

“People in our community are starting to see that when we do little challenges and stuff like this, they believe in us,” Barrett explained, “and our ability to make a difference with their money.”

First responders (ex: police officedrs, medics, firefighters) who want free meal, just have to show up in their uniform, or can Wcome as they are.

“We’re not really going to ask questions, we’re just going to tell those guys thank you for your service, and let us know what you like to eat.

