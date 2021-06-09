Concord Police seeking assistance to locate man caught on surveillance video burglarizing home

CONCORD, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Concord Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a man who caught on surveillance video breaking into a Concord home.

Warrants have been issued for 43-year-old Darrell Mason of Concord for 1st Degree Burglary and Breaking & Entering of a Motor Vehicle.

Mason was seen burglarizing a home Monday on Gibson Drive in Concord.





(left) Darrell Mason at a convenience store in the same time span of the burglary. (right) Mason captured inside the residence

Security cameras captured Mason inside the residence and another photo shows Mason at a convenience store within the same time frame of the incident.

Anyone with information on Mason’s location is asked to call Concord Police @ 704-920-5000 or Cabarrus Area Crime Stoppers @ 704-93-CRIME. If you see Mason, please do not approach and call 911.