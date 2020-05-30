Concord Police release joint statement with NAACP condemning actions of Minneapolis officers

The Concord Police Department released a joint statement with the Cabarrus County chapter of the NAACP condemning the actions of the Minneapolis police officers involved in the deadly arrest of George Floyd.

The Department released the letter Friday afternoon signed by Chief Fary Gacek and Cabarrus County NAACP President Amos McClorey, saying they found the incident deeply disturbing and that they do not condone how the officers handled the incident.

“The actions of the Minneapolis police officers who were involved in this matter are inconsistent with the training, practices, professional standards and values of the law enforcement profession.”

In the statement, the Concord Police Department says they will continue to work to maintain trust and legitimacy with the community and work cooperatively with the public and organizations such as the NAACP.

“We pray that calm, peaceful demonstrations may soon take place in Minneapolis, and elsewhere around the country, so that we can properly honor the life of Mr. Floyd while strongly objecting to his indefensible and unconscionable death.”