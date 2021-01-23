Concord Police: Concord Mills closes early after multiple juvenile fights take place

CONCORD, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Concord Mills mall closed early on Saturday night due to multiple fights between juveniles taking place throughout the mall, Concord Police say.

Concord Police responded to the fights around 6:20 p.m. and mall management chose to evacuate the mall and close it down for the night to prevent any situations from escalating further.

There were no injuries or gunshots fired, according to police.

Police helped evacuate the mall and Concord Mills plans to open as normal on Sunday.

