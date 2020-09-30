Concord neighbors want speed limit changed after multiple wrecks

CONCORD, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – People who live in one Concord neighborhood want to drive speeders out of their community. They say people need to slow down along a section of Odell School Road and it’s time to change the speed limit.

On Tuesday, there was a crash in the area and a woman had to be pulled from her car using the jaws of life. Glass is left over from the wreck.

While the speed limit is only 45 MPH, FOX 46 Charlotte observed cars going well above that.

Traci Pless has been living along Odell School Road for 31 years. Over time, she’s taken photos of different cars damaged in different wrecks that have happened right in her front yard.

“I have complained to DOT. The Highway Patrol, Cabarrus County, and the wrecks are still happening and nothing is getting done to fix the road,” Pless said.

She says she hasn’t gotten any answers about changes along the road nicknamed “Dead Man’s Curve” several years ago.

Several damaged signs and a big drop off along the shoulder tell the story of what has happened along the road.

“People driving in the wrong lane because they’re too busy texting, people speeding and going so fast that they’ll run a tractor off the road and a horse off the road. Residents live here. This is a rural, agricultural road and people just fly through here like it’s their own personal highway,” neighbor Amy Jones told FOX 46.

We reached out to NCDOT in hopes of receiving information about the number of crashes along Odell School Road this year. A spokesperson has replied saying the office is working to provide us with information. Residents are hoping something’s done before the crashes turn deadly.

“I’m afraid to check my mailbox. To get my mail out of my mailbox. It’s been hit five times. I have replaced it myself five times and one time we caught the guy that did it and they replaced it. To get my mail is dangerous,” Jones said.

