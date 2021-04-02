VIDEO: Concord neighborhood clubhouse burns down

CONCORD, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A neighborhood clubhouse in Concord was reduced to ashes Thursday night.

Video shows the burned and smoking remains of the building on Laurelview Drive.

Concord Fire says they were called to the scene around 6 p.m. They arrived within three minutes and confirmed heavy fire with at least 50 percent of the structure fully involved and the roof failing.

With strong winds creating a difficult fight for fire crews, Concord Fire used aerial devices and multiple hose lines. It was controlled by 6:22 p.m. with no injuries.

A total of four engines with 24 firefighters, two ladders, two battalion chiefs, and one safety officer were used.





Concord Fire says the damage to the building and structural collapse hit a gas meter outside, causing a leak and igniting a gas fire. Dominion Energy was on scene to assist Concord Fire with locating the gas line and extinguishing the gas fire.



The cause of the fire is still under investigation.