Concord Mills Boulevard construction, congestion, set to end Friday

CONCORD, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A big traffic headache at Concord Mills Mall has drivers fed up over the construction project that has had a major road shut down.

Part of Concord Mills Boulevard is closed, and the resulting traffic jams look like something straight out of a movie.

The jackhammers, tires screeching, and orange barrel nightmares that have become a tired site for many along Concord Mills Boulevard are finally coming to an end.

The short-term messes drivers have dealt with were for an overpass ramp that is supposed to allow drivers to exit directly I-85 to the Concord Mills parking lot.

It’s a project that, for some, can’t be finished quickly enough.

“Yeah it’s a mess,” one driver told FOX 46. “So since they got the traffic shut down going out of here, you have to go out to the left now.”

NCDOT had hoped to have the busy stretch in Cabarrus County open by now. So did drivers who get stuck in the thick of it on their commute.

“So it causes all traffic to merge going toward Derita to get back out of here,” the driver said. “You can’t make it any worse.”

The three-year-long, $10.2 million project extended a two-lane flyover to connect I-85 to the parking lot of Concord Mills.

With the re-opening set for Friday, a little relief is expected to come to the packed, stacked roadways.