Concord flight school sees record number of people working toward pilot certificates

CONCORD, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The idea of flying a plane is something many would rather leave to the professionals, but it turns out, a record number of people are working towards earning a private pilot certificate.

In a world where the airline industry and travel as a whole took a major hit during the pandemic, there’s actually a sector of the aviation world booming right now.

As the global aviation industry recovers from a turbulent year of layoffs and restructuring, a Concord flight school is breaking records.

“They’re going to the airlines or [a] corporate flying job,” said Hope Edge.

Edge is a certified flight instructor at Victory Lane Aviation, where their schedules are packed, teaching students like Scott Hosey to fly.

“That moment being there, seeing other people using their pilot license, was the thing that really inspired me,” Hosey said.

It took a family trip to the shore for the props to start turning in his head, wondering what it would take to get behind the yoke. When the day finally came, Hosey said he wondered why he waited so long.

“I’ll never forget that first solo flight,” he said. “It’s by far the most rewarding experience I’ve ever had.”

Hosey isn’t alone chasing his dreams of flight during the pandemic. Victory Lane says they’ve seen the largest year-over-year jump in flight training in their history.

“We’ve seen such an uptick in folks that interested in learning how to fly and coming out for flight lessons, Edge said. “It’s something we’ve been able to do during the pandemic safely.”

While Hosey is well on his way to earning a private pilot certificate, there’s no saying if you’ll see him in the right seat on your next trip out of Charlotte.

“I have no plans to have a full-time career in aviation, but knowing how much I love it, it’s something I’m staying open to,” he said.

The key is determination, time, and money. When you’re in the learning phase of flying it’s something you need to do on a somewhat consistent basis to keep current.

And when it comes to cost, there’s no way around it–a basic Cessna 172 can run you about $170 an hour with fuel and instructor. However, if it’s something you’re truly passionate about, there are scholarships out there accepting applications right now.

As airline travel increases, the demand for pilots is as well. They are bringing stored aircraft and furloughed pilots, and they also need to backfill positions left by pilots who took a retirement, so now may be a good time for potential pilots to step up and take flight.