Concord drivers say Speedway signs throw them for a loop

CONCORD, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- There’s a mystery brewing in Concord and it’s leaving some drivers wondering which direction to go for a very popular attraction.
The Charlotte Motor Speedway Complex is usually buzzing with activity–some kind of preparation for an event or tearing things down for the next big race. A lot goes into making a race happen.
It starts with traffic control, but there’s something along Morehead Road that could have you making a wrong turn.
Signs can help, if you’re looking out for them, but near the Charlotte Motor Speedway, some drivers tangled in the mess of race day traffic are throwing a caution flag.
One sign pointing drivers in the opposite direction of the speedway could send some drivers for a loop.
But we found out that loop is actually a benefit to people coming down to the races. The right turn actually takes you left under Morehead Road through a tunnel system, saving visitors time and an unnecessary headache as they head to the stands.