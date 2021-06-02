Concord Airport plans to make improvements with $2M FAA grant

CONCORD, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The Federal Aviation Administration is handing out millions to airports across the country and North Carolina is seeing a good chunk of money in the form of grants.

Air traffic at the Concord Airport is a figure that keeps climbing. The FAA says more than 185,000 passengers landed at Concord last year, with even more on general aviation and private jets.

“It’s actually really good to train with,” said Josh Morris. “You start at the very top to train your students to say this is what happens at busy airports. Take our time to process our taxi instructions.”

Morris is an instructor at Victory Lane Aviation. The maintenance and flight school operator is eager to see Concord Airport grow with FAA funding.

“Really would help the airport just grow,” he said. “Before, this airport started out as a non-towered airport then with all the traffic that came in, we saw the funding there.”

In the latest round of federal grants, the FAA is supposed to cut a $2 million check to the airport. Victory Lane thinks it’s the perfect opportunity to give people their wings.

“I definitely think getting another plane would help,” Morris said. “Now that it’s summertime people want to take their friends out and learn how to fly and sightsee.”

The list of to-do projects at Concord Airport include an environmental assessment, modernizing the ATC tower, and replace and rehab on the taxiway.