Concern for pregnant women heightens amid COVID-19 outbreak

For many families, pregnancy is an exciting time that comes with a lot of wondering, but COVID-19 is now adding another level of uncertainty. The reality is even for doctors, there are still more questions than answers.

“We don’t have a lot of information on coronavirus and pregnancy. We think that pregnant women are at similar risk of getting the disease but may have more complications because of the virus,” said Dr. Lorene Temming, the Medical Director of Labor and Delivery with Atrium Health.

Temming says a pregnant woman’s ever-changing body is what could make the coronavirus difficult to manage.

“Pregnant women experience changes in their body the way it fights off infections and that can make a pregnant woman more susceptible to complications from something like the flu or the coronavirus,” she said.

Pregnant women are given the same guidelines as anyone else, wash your hands and social distance from others. Those guidelines trickle down to something as simple as a prenatal appointment and delivery.

“We trying to space that out to the largest degree possible with visits over the phone,” Temming said. “We are continuing to allow one person to be with mom in the hospital it’s important for her to have that support person during delivery and post-partum,”

The coronavirus also impacting those who are looking to get pregnant. The American Society for reproductive medicine has stopped fertility treatments as the fight against the virus continues.

“The potential risk of coronavirus very early on in pregnancy, if you’re someone undergoing treatment you should talk with your doctor to see what the risk are and when you can resume,”

Dr. Temming says right now, doctors don’t believe a mom could pass coronavirus to a baby, but the hospital has put procedures in place to help give the best care should a mom come in who has tested positive for COVID-19.

