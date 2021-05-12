Community weighs in on budget battle between CMS, county commissioners

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)—The Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners had a public hearing on the County Manager’s proposed fiscal year 2022 budget tonight.

Almost 70 people signed up to voice their opinion on the budget, with one of the most hotly contested issues being funding for Charlotte Mecklenburg School District.

Commissioners said they decided, at their retreat in January, that CMS needed to be held accountable for not sufficiently educating children. So to hold them accountable, the County Manager, Dena Diorio, recommended they withhold $56 million from CMS until they come up with a plan to improve educational outcomes. But not everyone agreed.

“I hate this proposed budget,” said one of the members of the public at the meeting.

Tensions were high on both sides of the argument of funding for CMS.

“Funding will be released when a plan is presented that meets the criteria, not results, a plan. Why is it so wrong to ask for a plan?” said another community member in support of Diorio’s recommendation.

Based on the North Carolina Association of County Commissioner’s study, Mecklenburg County has out-funded all but four counties in the state on a per-pupil basis. But despite the hundreds of millions of dollars in the CMS budget, 70 percent of children in cohorts are not proficient in school subjects. 25 percent of all CMS schools are considered low-performing.

“65 percent of African American students are failing in reading, math, and English courses. Even more troubling, 97 percent of them have no state-mandated plan in place to correct the problem,” said another community member in support of Diorio’s recommendation.

Due to these numbers, some commissioners believe we are in an educational crisis, which is why Diorio suggested they withhold $56 million of funding until CMS comes up with a plan to improve outcomes. But some members of the public think withholding the funding won’t help.

“To think that de-funding public schools is going to close racial inequity gaps is ludicrous. If de-funding and under funding public schools solved this problem, it would’ve been solved long ago,” one community member said.

But the Mecklenburg Board wouldn’t be de-funding CMS, they actually plan on providing $494 million while CMS prepares its plan.

“We have 10s of 1000s of families who we are failing objectively, and that we have to put some metrics in place with all the money that is going to CMS to see that we are making some measurable improvement because we just can’t we can’t do this to these children and their families,” Commissioner Leigh Altman said.