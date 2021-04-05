Community remembers North Carolina police officer killed in crash

NEWTON GROVE, N.C. (WNCN) — A servant, a son, and a brother in blue. The loss of Newton Grove police officer Brent Nelson Hall was felt by so many, including his police chief Greg Warren.

“No chief wants to go through this. How beautiful this Easter Sunday was with the sunshine, but also it’s one of Newton Grove’s darkest days,” said Warren.

Hall, a 26-year-old, three-year veteran on the force was driving to his shift Saturday night when his cruiser went off the road, hit a curb and two light posts in Clinton. Hall died on the scene.

Two makeshift memorials have been set up around town to honor him.

“He was a great officer. He was one of the best young men in this occupation that I’ve ever known. It’s been an honor and a privilege to serve with him. The people here in Newton Grove respected him and we adopted him as our own,” said Warren.

Investigators say Hall was driving fast before the single-car crash. They say he was not chasing anyone and did he have his lights or sirens on.

His community, home and work family are asking for prayers to help them through this tough time.

The National Fallen Officer Foundation will be assisting Hall’s family financially in the coming days.

Click here if you’d like to donate.