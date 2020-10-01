Community members plan march for Harold Easter, man who died in CMPD custody, following release of video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Community leaders are reacting to newly released video that shows the moments before and after a man collapsed in police custody.

Activists with the United Neighborhoods of Charlotte all believe that there’s no way Harold Easter should have stated he swallowed drugs and not received medical attention immediately. The group is asking for people to see Easter as human and not as someone who deserved what happened.

After watching hours’ worth of video footage showing Harold Easter in CMPD custody back in January, there are mixed reactions about what police should have done and what Easter should have done.

Easter died while in CMPD custody following his arrest for possession of marijuana and cocaine.

Detectives said he experienced a serious medical emergency while in an interview room. He was rushed to the hospital where he died days later.

Community activists from United Neighborhoods say they can’t believe Easter didn’t receive medical attention immediately after police were aware that he swallowed a large amount of cocaine. Many on social media are asking ‘why did Easter swallow the drugs?’

“As policy when someone has stated they’ve swallowed drugs, policy is you’re supposed to initiate medic immediately, but if you look at the video, the officer pulls up and says he swallowed drugs and they spent almost twenty minutes at the scene and brought him to the office. He was in the interview room for 45 minutes before he went into distress,” a retired CMPD worker told FOX 46.

The district attorney has said there’s no evidence to prove that the officers caused Easter’s death, but the officers have since resigned.

Community groups are calling for more accountability from police saying they want to make sure the officers don’t go to other department with the same behaviors.

“The death of Mr. Easter was an avoidable death and we pray comfort for his family, including his children who will never see their father again,” United Neighborhoods said in a statement.

A march will be held beginning at 8 p.m. on Thursday at First Ward Park. Many groups in support of Easter’s family will attend.

“People are so desensitized right now because there are so many other issues going on but at the end of the day. Lives matter. Black, blue, green, yellow, lives matter. Black lives matter. We’ve got to stop this stuff. This is ridiculous. We have to make the community understand this at a whole different level,” friend Deboarah Woolard said.

FOX 46 will be at the march. Check back for updates.

