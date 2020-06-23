Community members call for change after deadly block party shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A deadly shooting at a Juneteenth block party has left a community devastated and calling for change.

“I have never in my life seen what I saw last night. It was total chaos,” James Giovanni Lockhart told FOX 46.

Many were disappointed that the Sunday evening event took a turn for the worst. Shots rang out, creating chaos on Beatties Ford Road.

“It’s a damn shame that it had to turn out and end that way,” said Feliz Grier, who attended the event.

“What happened last night was not about history heritage and tradition it was about chaos and that’s not going to be tolerated in this corridor and it’s not going to be tolerated throughout this city as a whole,” City Commissioner Malcom Graham said.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

Sadness, shock and a demand for answers and justice came from community members to city leaders. Many are outraged gunshots erupted during the celebration.

“All because somebody could not exhibit control, somebody did not understand how to deal with conflict and with everyone around them, no one stepped up,” Lockhart said. “When I got here the young man was on the ground from a gunshot wound.”

He says the image of the victim will stick with him forever, as police scoured the scene looking for evidence. He says it’s time the community take a good look at what it can do within the home to stop disputes from turning deadly on the streets.

“What happened last night did not have to happen and we the parents and grandparents have to do much better,” Lockhart said.

City commissioner Malcom Graham says while they can’t change what happened they’re hopeful the people responsible are brought to justice.

“Whoever pulled the trigger last night needs to be prosecuted to the full extent of the law. We need to have law and order in our community and peaceful celebrations and events that’s what I encourage but when that line in crossed you leave the police no choice but to do their jobs and protect and serve all of us,” Graham said.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Crimestoppers. There is a $5,000 reward and you can remain anonymous.