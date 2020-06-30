Community leaders sign ‘Proclamation for Change,’ call for action in northwest Charlotte where deadly shootout took place

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Community leaders are demanding action and change in northwest Charlotte.

It’s been more than a week since the deadly shooting on Beatties Ford Road and there are still no arrests and people are still hurting.

There’s a mural at the site of the shooting to commemorate the lives taken last week, as well as, several balloons and tokens of love, but city leaders are calling for more today. They signed a ‘Proclamation for Change’ in hopes of real action.

“I came out because I am connected to Beatties Ford. Beatties Ford is predominately African American. As you can see, I’m an African American woman, I love my people. What happened here never should have happen. For every life that was stolen, for every soul that was hurt. I hurt with them,” Charlotte NAACP President Corine Mack said.

Just this past weekend, one of the shooting victims, Dairyon Stevenson, was laid to rest. There are still no arrests in the case and over 400 people were attending the party last week when the shooting happened.

“It’s very upsetting for these four people to lose their life so we have to take responsibility and be accountable for our actions and hold us accountable,” Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden said.

Sheriff McFadden says the people of Beatties Ford know he’s putting in work to see changes made, but right now, he and other leaders say they need everyone else’s help.

“No matter whether it was sanctioned or not they felt safe coming here. This is their ground they felt safe at no matter what the violence is and they’re still coming back to Beatties Ford Rd. We need to support it and do everything we can because this is our crown jewel in the black neighborhood,” Sheriff McFadden said.

“Everybody in this neighborhood is not bad, just like everybody in Ballantyne is not good. At the end of the day, that is systemic racism,” Mack said.