Community leaders call for change to intersection where teen was hit, killed by car

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A community is calling for change, following the death of a 14-year-old who was hit and killed by a car while riding his bike.

Neighbors who live near the intersection of Freedom Drive and Berryhill Road have been coming out all evening, leaving candles and balloons.

14-year old Jaden Slade was riding his bike when he was struck and killed by an oncoming car. FOX 46 spoke to a young man who saw the whole thing happen and tried to save the young boy’s life.

Dorriel Campbell took a deep breath before crossing the intersection in west Charlotte where Slade was hit.

“It was a horrible sight to see,” Campbell said.

The 20-year-old was walking home from work Sunday afternoon when he saw a young boy riding a bike get hit by an oncoming car. Campbell says he tried to warn the boy but all happened too fast.

“I tried to save the boy, but I just feel bad that another woman has to endure that pain that there’s another missing face at a dinner table,” said Campbell.

Campbell says he didn’t know the 14-year-old. He says the driver tried to brake before the crash. Campbell called 911 and talked to Slade until the ambulance came.

“When he was laying on the ground, I could just imagine that was me. I lost a little sister once and I just tried to save another life before someone lost another sibling.”

Police say Slade was crossing within a crosswalk but the pedestrian crossing signal indicated not to cross. They say the elderly driver of the Honda Accord had a green light.

According to CMPD, there have been 518 crashes involving pedestrians or cyclists reported between Jan. 1, 2020 and Jan. 18, 2021. At least a dozen of those crashes were on Freedom Drive.

FOX 46 asked local leaders if they believe pedestrian safety to be a problem in charlotte, particularly on freedom drive. We also asked if more resources are in the works to ensure traffic safety measures.

In a statement, District 1 councilman Larken Egleston said, “Pedestrian and cyclist safety continue to be a high priority for the City of Charlotte. Charlotte’s adoption of the Vision Zero goal (eliminating traffic-related deaths in our community) has been supported through investments in the Charlotte Bikes plan, implementation of complete streets in various parts of our city, and with increased focus on safe, multimodal mobility infrastructure projects spelled out in the Charlotte Moves plan.”

FOX 46 also received a statement from at-large councilman Braxton Winston: “Pedestrian safety (or lack thereof) is a historic inequity in our city. Over the past several generations, the City of Charlotte has developed neighborhoods that are designed in ways that make it unsafe for people to participate in the normal necessities of life. This year, Charlotte is having a conversation about how much we are willing to invest in fixing the problems created by those who came before us. We must be bold in our investment for safety’s sake, for all Charlotteans.”

Mayor Vi Lyles also responding with a statement, saying, “As safety is our utmost priority, it is the basis of all our planning strategies in the City of Charlotte. Last year, at my direction, the city formed the Charlotte Moves Task Force, led by former mayor Harvey Gantt. This group was charged with taking a hard look at all aspects of transportation in the city. They found that there is a real need for more walkable and bikeable communities and for more meaningful parks and open space. I believe that following through on the Charlotte Moves recommendations will create a safer Charlotte for pedestrians and those riding their bikes.”

Meantime, Sheron Burke and her grandchildren were some of the folks who came out to scene with candles and balloons to show support for Jaden’s family.

“They’re not by [themselves]. If there’s anything I can do, I will do anything to help out,” Burke said.

Police are still investigating this crash. So far, no charges have been filed against the 81-year-old driver.